KDaLe series returns for 7th year, highlighting local breweries and beyond

The city of Grand Rapids- also known as Beer City U.S.A.- is never short of beer-themed events and activities to enjoy thanks to the many breweries that reside there. Now, the Kent District Library is getting in on the fun with months worth of events as part of their KDaLe (KD-ale) program.

From January 3 through August 31, Kent District Library will be hosting brewery events, a homebrew competition, classes, brewery tours, and much more.

The library will be hosting KDaLe brewing classes at various branches, as well as highlighting books about beer or homebrewing.

Plus, when patrons visit KDaLe's brewery partners, customers can use the Beanstack app to complete tasks and automatically enter to win monthly prizes.

All programs are for ages 21 and up.

Get a complete list of events happening throughout the year by visiting kdl.org/KDaLe.