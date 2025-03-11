KCAD grad creates board game company "Son of Han Games"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Gone are the days of purchasing board games from only a handful of large companies. With today's self-publication tools and the boon in board game players due to the pandemic in 2020, there are literally thousands of board games to choose from these days.

Many of those board games come from creative individuals like Mat Hanson.

Hanson, a Ferris State University Kendall College of Art and Design graduate, has successfully transitioned his industrial design expertise into the world of board game creation. What began as a casual night out at a board game café sparked a passion that has now led to two published games, including the recently crowdfunded "Ice and Idols."

This strategy and spatial puzzle game, which challenges players to navigate a dynamic maze, exceeded its Kickstarter goal by 130%, demonstrating Hanson's ability to create engaging experiences.

Hanson credits his industrial design background for providing a unique advantage. As Vice President at Process4, he understands the steps of moving from ideation to a finished product. This skill proved invaluable when developing his first game, "Reality Shift," a Tron-inspired racing game.

His ability to prototype quickly, using a $20 magnetic whiteboard, allowed him to test and refine his concepts efficiently.

While "Reality Shift" came together relatively quickly, "Ice and Idols" took years, highlighting the complex process of game development.

