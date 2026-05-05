Kalamazoo Vegan Chef Challenge returns for fourth year

The Vegan Chef Challenge is a month-long nationwide event that puts local restaurants together for some friendly competition while having a little bit of fun in the process.

All throughout the month of May, chefs at participating restaurants in Kalamazoo will feature special vegan menu items. The event is open to the public and free to attend during participating restaurants' business hours, where attendees can try some of these special menu items and vote for their favorites.

Once attendees cast their votes, they will be entered for a chance to win a gift certificate to the participating restaurants.

Event organizer Chelsie Taylor returned to the Morning Mix to discuss the event's growth.

Visit veganchefchallenge.org for more information including voting instructions.

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