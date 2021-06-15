Kalamazoo Valley Museum reopens with new mythical & cultural exhibits

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum just recently reopened after being closed due to COVID-19. Now that their doors are open once again, they're featuring some "out of this world" exhibits featuring dragons, unicorns, and all things mythical.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum will be hosting the traveling exhibit Giants, Dragons & Unicorns, The World of Mythic Creatures this summer. Explore dragons, mermaids, fairies, unicorns, and so much more through stories, songs, and art. Many of these legends have their roots in Michigan folklore, some have traveled from around the world, and others through time.

New songs, stories, and mysterious Michigan connections will be unveiled throughout the summer too.

They'll also be hosting The Global Language of Headwear: Cultural Identity, Rites of Passage, and Spirituality. This exhibition takes the viewer on a journey around the world presenting 89 hats and headdresses carefully selected from a private collection consisting of more than 1300 pieces of international headwear.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum is located at 230 North Rose Street.

Learn more by visiting kalamazoomuseum.org or calling 800-772-3370.