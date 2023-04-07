Kalamazoo State Theatre announces State on the Street lineup and more summer events

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.
Whether it's on the stage or on the streets, the Kalamazoo State Theatre brings top-tier shows and entertainment to West Michigan. They recently announced their summer lineup for State on the Street, movie screenings, concerts, and more.
Check out the list of events coming up for Summer 2023:
May 7- Sam Morril – The Class Act Tour
Doors: 6 PM | Show: 7 PM
May 19- Larry Fleet Live
Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM
June 2- State On The Street: Lady Ace Presents
Patio & Bar: 5:30 PM | Live Music: 6 PM
June 10- Pariah (2011 Film) – Presented by OutFront Kalamazoo
Doors: 8 PM | Film: 9 PM
June 30- Almost Queen: A Tribute To Queen
Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM
July 14- State On The Street: Jake Kershaw
Patio & Bar: 5:00 PM | Live Music: 5:30 PMEvent Details
July 15-Dirty Dancing (1987 Film) — Presented by Moxie Media
Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM
August 4- State On The Street: Fake Baseball
Patio & Bar: 5:00 PM | Live Music: 5:30 PM
September 15- State On The Street: Delilah Dewylde
Patio & Bar: 5:00 PM | Live Music: 5:30 PM
October 6- State On The Street: The Battle For Kalamazoo
Patio & Bar: 5:00 PM | Live Music: 5:30 PM
Kalamazoo State Theatre also offers historical theatre toursyear-round.
Tickets for all of these performances are available at the Kalamazoo State Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster.
The Kalamazoo State Theatre is located at 404 S. Burdick Street.
To learn more, visit kazoostate.com.