Kalamazoo State Theatre announces State on the Street lineup and more summer events

Whether it's on the stage or on the streets, the Kalamazoo State Theatre brings top-tier shows and entertainment to West Michigan. They recently announced their summer lineup for State on the Street, movie screenings, concerts, and more.

Check out the list of events coming up for Summer 2023:

May 7- Sam Morril – The Class Act Tour

Doors: 6 PM | Show: 7 PM

May 19- Larry Fleet Live

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

June 2- State On The Street: Lady Ace Presents

Patio & Bar: 5:30 PM | Live Music: 6 PM

June 10- Pariah (2011 Film) – Presented by OutFront Kalamazoo

Doors: 8 PM | Film: 9 PM

June 30- Almost Queen: A Tribute To Queen

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

July 14- State On The Street: Jake Kershaw

Patio & Bar: 5:00 PM | Live Music: 5:30 PMEvent Details

July 15-Dirty Dancing (1987 Film) — Presented by Moxie Media

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

August 4- State On The Street: Fake Baseball

Patio & Bar: 5:00 PM | Live Music: 5:30 PM

September 15- State On The Street: Delilah Dewylde

Patio & Bar: 5:00 PM | Live Music: 5:30 PM

October 6- State On The Street: The Battle For Kalamazoo

Patio & Bar: 5:00 PM | Live Music: 5:30 PM

Kalamazoo State Theatre also offers historical theatre toursyear-round.

Tickets for all of these performances are available at the Kalamazoo State Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster.

The Kalamazoo State Theatre is located at 404 S. Burdick Street.

To learn more, visit kazoostate.com.