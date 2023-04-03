Kalamazoo restaurants taking part in Vegan Chef Challenge in May

According to a report that came out in 2023, the Global Vegan Food Industry is expected to reach $91.9 billion by 2027. The area continues to grow as more people continue to look for healthier diets.

Local restaurants around the area are following suit too, because, during May, Kalamazoo will be hosting The Vegan Chef Challenge for the very first time.

During this time, restaurants throughout the Kalamazoo area will feature special vegan menu items. Diners have the opportunity to go out, enjoy meals, vote, comment, and post photos of the delicious vegan meals they have ordered.

Kalamazoo Vegan Chef Challenge will take place May 1-31.

Learn more about the challenge and participating restaurants at veganchefchallenge.org/kalamazoo.