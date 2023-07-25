Kalamazoo Restaurant Week taking place now through July 30

Kalamazoo takes its food and drinks very seriously, and they want to make sure everyone gets the opportunity to know how great the dining scene is during their Summer Restaurant Week.

18 different restaurants are participating throughout downtown Kalamazoo, serving 17 different specialty cocktails and 90 menu item

Restaurant Week allows restaurants to highlight what makes them truly special using a predictable, price-fix menu. Featured dishes for one, for two, or for the table.

Plus, the Cocktail Competition allows bartenders to vie for votes to be crowned the season’s Best Cocktail.

Kalamazoo Restaurant Week runs through July 30.

Find a complete list of restaurants and menu items at kalamazoorestaurantweek.com.