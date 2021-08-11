Kalamazoo resident Anne Hicks makes Top 9 in 'Masterchef: Legends'

And then there were nine! Kalamazoo resident Anne Hicks has sliced and diced her way to the top nine contestants on MasterChef Legends, heating up the competition.

So far, Anne has successfully completed the Monkfish challenge, dessert challenge, and meat challenge. The Fox 17 Morning Mix caught up with Anne to get updates on the competition so far, and what surprises viewers should keep an eye out for during the 11th season.

Anne Hicks is a small business owner from Kalamazoo. Her inspiration for competing on MasterChef came from her late father, who was a huge fan of the show. He lost his battle with Alzheimer's Disease back in 2016, and she wanted to honor his memory by taking a chance and entering the competition.

For the first time ever, only 15 of the best home cooks in America will receive the coveted white apron and impress four legends with all new challenges, including the toughest yet, a head-to-head battle with MasterChef's own culinary legend, Gordon Ramsay.

Along with Gordon Ramsey, MasterChef features acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MasterChef title, the $250,000 grand prize, a complete VIKING kitchen, and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO.

Watch MasterChef on Fox 17 Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.

MasterChef Live is also coming to DeVos Performance Hall on Wednesday, November 17. Purchase tickets at MasterChefLiveTour.com.