Kalamazoo woman competing on "MasterChef: Legends"

"MasterChef" enters its 11th season with "MasterChef: Legends", and one of the home cooks throwing her chef's hat into the ring to compete for the grand prize, and the "MasterChef" title, comes from Michigan.

Anne Hicks is a small business owner from Kalamazoo. Her inspiration for competing on "MasterChef" came from her late father, who was a huge fan of the show. He lost his battle with Alzheimer's Disease back in 2016, and she wanted to honor his memory by taking a chance and entering the competition.

For the first time ever, only 15 of the best home cooks in America will receive the coveted white apron and impress four legends with all new challenges, including the toughest yet, a head-to-head battle with "MasterChef's" own culinary legend, Gordon Ramsay.

Along with Gordon Ramsey, "MasterChef" features acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MasterChef title, the $250,000 grand prize, a complete VIKING kitchen, and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO.

Watch "MasterChef" on Fox 17 Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.

MasterChef Live is also coming to DeVos Performance Hall on Wednesday, November 17. Purchase tickets at MasterChefLiveTour.com.