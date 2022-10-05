Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association: a youth hockey destination

The Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association (KOHA) offers learn to skate and hockey programs in West Michigan.

As one of USA Hockey's original Model Associations, KOHA adopted the principles of the American Development Model (ADM) focusing on helping young athletes reach their athletic potential.

Their Executive Director, Matt Kakabeeke and Hockey Director, Kyle Bushee, joined FOX 17 Morning Mix to share more about their programs.

Upcoming Programs:

October 15 - November 13 (*Saturday and Sunday mornings)

10 sessions

Wings West, 5076 Sports Dr., Kalamazoo

7:45 - 8:35am

Cost: $115

Learn More: koha.com or call (269) 349-7825

This segment is sponsored by Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association