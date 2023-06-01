The 72nd annual Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair is happening Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo. The arts fair, the second longest running one in the country, will feature over 100 artits from both across our state and the country.

This two-day shopping experience will feature works of jewelry, photography, sculptures, painting, and much, much more. The Oberon Beer Garden will be there for refreshments along with food trucks. Plus, there will be family activities all weekend long.

June 2: Noon-8pm

June 3: 9am-5pm

kiarts.org

