Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair

A celebration of the arts is taking place in Bronson Park in Kalamazoo this weekend!
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 13:27:03-04

The 72nd annual Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair is happening Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo. The arts fair, the second longest running one in the country, will feature over 100 artits from both across our state and the country.

This two-day shopping experience will feature works of jewelry, photography, sculptures, painting, and much, much more. The Oberon Beer Garden will be there for refreshments along with food trucks. Plus, there will be family activities all weekend long.

June 2: Noon-8pm

June 3: 9am-5pm

kiarts.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward