Kalamazoo Institute of Arts celebrates 100 years with its “heART pARTy” on Feb. 16

Posted at 12:26 PM, Feb 05, 2024
The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts is celebrating a century of bringing art to southern Michigan with a huge party!

“heART pARTy” is a playful community celebration to kick off KIA’s Centennial year. Join the KIA for dancing, desserts, a KIA-through-the-decades costume contest, and champagne toast to celebrate their first 100 years, and look forward to the next 100 years of the KIA.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts heART pARTy Centennial Kick-off Celebration will take place on February 16 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Advance tickets for the heART pARTy Centennial Kickoff Celebration are $50 for adults, and $25 for youth (12 and under). The "Sweetheart Gift Box" is available for purchase for an additional $25.

Purchase tickets at kiarts.org.

