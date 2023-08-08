Kalamazoo Institute of Art presents "Sugoi! 200 Years of Japanese Art"

The Kalamazoo Institute of Art brings a taste of Japan into its gallery with Sugoi! 200 Years of Japanese Art. Part of that exhibition will feature an ARTful evening with a talented sculptor featured in the exhibit, Mami Kato.

Sugoi! demonstrates the unique and varying ways artists have depicted the joys, trials, and innovations of Japanese culture spanning the last two centuries.Sugoi! will highlight KIA's permanent collection of Japanese art, illuminating the ways in which Japanese and Japanese-American artists have depicted society and their environments, challenged artistic and societal conventions, innovated long-standing artistic practices, and explored new media.

Artist Mami Kato, whose sculpture Umbilical Field is part of the Sugoi! 200 Years of Japanese Art exhibition, will join the Kalamazoo Institute of Art to offer insights into her artistic inspiration and her process of creation. An ARTful Evening with Mami Kato will take place on August 24 at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

Purchase tickets and learn more by visiting kiarts.org.