Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week returns for 14th year

Back for its 14th year, Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week brings its series of events and drink specials throughout local businesses in Kalamazoo County on January 12-21.

There are lots of special food and drink pairings, meet-and-greet opportunities, and make-and-take style classes.

In addition to specials and events, there are lots of local collaborations during Craft Beverage Week. One of the participants, Wax Wings Brewing Company, has several events throughout the week including one on Sunday, January 21 in collaboration with the Kalamazoo Literary Council. Wax Wings Brewing Company will be donating $1 per can and draft sold of their Kalamazoo Skyline IPA to the Kalamazoo Literary Council during Craft Beverage Week.

To see a list of participating businesses, events, and specials, visit kalamazoocraftbeverageweek.com.