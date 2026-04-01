Kalamazoo Comic Con welcomes fans of all ages this month

Comic Cons bring a variety of fans and fandoms together for a weekend of connection, community, and revelry. The event returns to Kalamazoo at the Kalamazoo Expo Center from April 10 through 12.

The event will feature guest appearances from actors including Blake Anthony Foster and Alyson Stoner, Michigan illustrator Corinne Roberts, comic artists Bob Hall and Bart Sears, and more. The weekend events also include include autograph sessions, meet-and-greets, and panels.

Attendees can check out the Kalamazoo Film Fest's "Best of 2025" screening on Saturday, and an artist's alley will be set up along with vendor booths for guests looking to purchase memorabilia.

A three-day admission ticket is $60 for adults ages 13 and older and $15 for children ages five to 12. Individual day ticket prices vary:



Friday: $20 for adults 13 and older and $5 for children ages five to 12

Saturday: $35 for adults 13 and older and $8 for children five to 12

Sunday: $30 for adults 13 and older and $5 for children five to 12

Children under five are always free, regardless of which day is selected.

There is a lot to look forward to at this year's convention! Event director Mark Hodges and administrative coordinator Cadence Smith visited the Morning Mix to share more about what attendees can expect this year.

Visit grcomiccon.com for more information including a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets.

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