Kalamazoo Candle Company celebrates 10 years in business with new products, discounts, and more

It's time for a celebration, as the Kalamazoo Candle Company is celebrating a huge milestone! The company is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and the savings will be passed on to its customers all year long.

Kalamazoo Candle Company is launching new products: Large 2-wick Candle, Votives, Botanical Collection, and Car Fresheners. In celebration of these product launches, Kalamazoo Candle Company is offering 15 percent off the entire website. Just use the code 10YEARS.

In addition to its new product lines, Kalamazoo Candle Company has new brick-and-mortar locations in Kalamazoo, Byron Center, Portage, and South Haven.

Discover all the different candle options and more at KalamazooCandle.com.