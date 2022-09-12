Kalamazoo Bourbon Festival happening on September 17

From mint juleps to old fashions, bourbon lovers will want to head to Kalamazoo for the inaugural Bourbon Fest event on September 17.

Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest is an indoor bourbon festival hosted at The Foundry. The event features more than 200 whiskeys, bourbon, and a few non-bourbon options such as beer, wine & non-alcoholic options.

In addition to the great beverage selection, there will be food trucks, live music, vendors, and more.

Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest will have two sessions for guests to enjoy the event: 4 to 7 p.m. and 8 to 11 pm.

Tickets cost $50 for General Admission and $100 for VIP.

Learn more and purchase tickets at kalamazoobourbonfest.com.