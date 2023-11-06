Kalamazoo Art Institute hosting 50th annual Holiday Art Sale

Be the best gift-giver around this holiday season and help support students at the 50th Kirk Newman Art School Holiday Art Sale at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts.

For three days, find one-of-a-kind exquisite pieces made by local makers that will make the perfect holiday gift.

A portion of every purchase supports KNAS programs and directly benefits the artists.

The market will take place on the following dates and times:



Thursday, November 16 from 5-8 pm: KIA Members Night

Friday, November 17 from 5-8 pm: Open to the public

Saturday, November 18 from 9 am-3 pm: Open to the public

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts is located at 314 S Park Street, Kalamazoo. There are free parking lots and entrances available on South and Lovell Streets.

Learn more at kiarts.org.