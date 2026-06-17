Justice for Juneteenth Jam returns for sixth year in Grand Rapids

Juneteenth celebrations are preparing to kick off across West Michigan, and downtown Grand Rapids will once again see the Justice 4 All Juneteenth Jam return to the city on Friday, June 19.

The event, now in its sixth year, is moving from Calder Plaza to the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives in their recently-moved location, 41 Sheldon Ave SE. From 4 P.M. to 8 P.M., members of the public are invited to celebrate Black culture, art, and entertainment.

Local artists and DJ's will perform throughout the evening, and children's activities will be available as well. Black-owned food and business vendors will also be present.

The event is free to attend.

Julius Rogers, Founder and Executive Director of Justice 4 All, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the event's growth over the years.

Visit iwantjustice4all.com for more information.

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