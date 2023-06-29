Just Air hosting workshop to teach people about air quality control

Air quality has been a topic of discussion for many recently- with Clean Air Action Days, wildfire smoke, and more- creating a thick haze in the sky that isn’t seen often in West Michigan. Smoke isn’t healthy for our bodies, so how can people become more informed about air quality in Grand Rapids?

Just Air is hosting a workshop tonight, June 29, to teach the community how they can access the data and tools they need to create a better future called, “Is the Air You’re Breathing Safe?”

The workshop will discuss how air quality affects the body, check out seven new air quality monitors in the Grand Rapids area, hear about air quality health stories, learn about how to access air quality data to protect your health, and more.

There will also be Just Air challenges and prizes to win.

The workshop will take place at 1530 Madison SE from 6 to 8 p.m. Dinner and childcare are provided, but guests are asked to pre-register here..