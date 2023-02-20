Junior Achievement offers new opportunities for West Michigan students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — The goal of Junior Achievement is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed. From financial capability, to work and career readiness and business ownership. Now students across west Michigan have a fabulous new resource to help them learn about life in the "real world". The JA Free Enterprise Center and Biz Town.

This journey started a decade ago, when President and CEO of Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great lakes, Bill Coderre said we needed more for our students. “Pre-COVID, 46 percent of all Grand Rapids Public School students had a JA program every year. So, our impact is while it's for all kids, students that we know need it most are getting Junior Achievement.” Adding the JA Biz Town not only expands the reach of the program, it adds a whole new element to the education here. Coderre says, "There will be a core curriculum. So, they'll get instruction that ties what they're learning through JA to what they're supposed to be learning in school and then providing them that practical laboratory to actually apply that knowledge and see the importance of what it means to show up to work on time, what does it mean to have a good work ethic? How do you use math? How do you use science showing kids the opportunities that are available so they can own their own economic future.”

Those opportunities will be available thanks to the hard work of the team here, and so many partners who stepped in to help. Coderre says, "This community, corporations, individuals, foundations are committed to this community are committed to our kids and they want to provide an opportunity that raises all kids up that is an equitable approach of helping kids learn the importance of how to build wealth, and the importance of education in that lifelong process."

That process starts in the classroom. Fifth and sixth graders will have at least 12 sessions at school to prepare them for a visit to JA Biz Town. They’re learning financial literacy, workplace behaviors and career readiness. Capstone Director Claire Shubert says that’s just part of how they prepare for their visit. “They'll get a list of businesses and jobs available. They will apply for a job they'll be hired into one and then they'll be able to work with their coworkers to do some business prep before they come here for their visit.” When they show up, they have a job, expectations and a plan in place. From business loans, to personal banking, even healthcare – the students get to experience a variety of scenarios that are common in daily adult life.

But the activities also come with some fun. At the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, students can take career quizzes and play games, in addition to seeing a "physician". At Bissell, students learn about business and the non-profit sector, while getting a chance to take the robot vacuum through a maze.

The JA Biz Town won’t officially welcome students until April, but there are still opportunities for teachers across west Michigan to get their classes involved. Educators and building leaders are encouraged to reach out to be a part of this pilot group. JA also needs more businesses to be a part of this project. For more information, head to their website.