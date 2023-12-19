Jumpstart your health with Corewell Health's Plant Powered Challenge

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Want to lose weight, sleep better, have more energy, and feel in control of your health? Jumpstart the journey to better health, just in time for the new year, in just 30 days during Corewell Health's free Plant Powered Challenge.

The Plant-Powered Challenge offers weekly challenges, classes, resources, and support for lasting health transformation.



Learn science-backed benefits of eating a plant-forward diet

Make small changes every week by participating in a weekly challenge

Get support for lasting change from health coaches

Try exciting new recipes and learn healthy cooking skills from culinary medicine chefs

The challenge runs January 8 through February 7 and is completely free to join.

Register for the challenge here.