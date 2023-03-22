"Jumpstart" returns to the Grand Rapids Ballet Stage on March 24-26

The dancers in the Grand Rapids Ballet Company are pushing themselves to become the dancers and choreographers at the upcoming performance of Jumpstart 2023.

Company dancers will explore their creative energies as they step into the role of choreographer, building experimental programs for other dancers.

Jumpstart 2023 also will feature an excerpt of Three Offerings by Darrell Grand Moultrie.

Jumpstart performances take place on the following dates at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre:

Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $26 and can be purchased at grballet.com.