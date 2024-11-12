Jump into the holiday season early with Christmas Through Lowell on November 15-17

The countdown to Christmas is on, and the city of Lowell is getting into the holiday spirit early with a huge three-day event downtown.

Christmas through Lowell gives people the opportunity to see homes, churches, and businesses all decked out for the holidays. The Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce presents over 60 magically unique homes and businesses, where over 350 artists and crafters will showcase their gifts and creations downtown.

Visitors will find hand-made treasures, Christmas decorations, folk art and fine art, antiques and re-found treasures, primitives and garden art, wood products, ceramics, leather goods, crocheted and knitted crafts, hand-crafted purses, bags and totes, home-made rugs, and quilts, and more to complete their holiday shopping list.

Christmas Through Lowell will take place November 15-17 at the following times:



Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To see a complete schedule of events, go to ChristmasThroughLowell.org.

