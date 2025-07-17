Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jump Ahead L3C providing E-Sports extracurricular opportunities for youth

The day camps will be every Friday and Saturday at Jump Ahead until August 1 from 5:30 P.M. to 9 P.M.
For kids, summer may be a time filled with camps and vacations. For those staying in the greater Grand Rapids area, a new initiative from Jump Ahead L3C aims to not only provide engagement to children, but foster an environment of creativity and community.

The Jump Ahead Play Fuel Summer Initiative is a free, E-Sports day camp opportunity to learn all things E-Sports, including gaming, content creation, and more from D1 E-Sports athletes.

With a rise in E-Sports athletics over the years, the program aims to not only provide educational opportunities, but empower youth through extracurricular activities and teamwork.

The Play Fuel Initiative will be every Friday and Saturday at Jump Ahead until August 1 from 5:30 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Visit thejumpedahead.com for more information, or give them a call at (616) 278-2922.

