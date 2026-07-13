July is Disability Pride Month: resources, support, and the #DWord

July is Disability Pride Month, which recognizes the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990. The month provides several events that celebrate disability identity, diversity, progress, and sustainability to continue promoting a more accessible world.

Disability Network Southwest Michigan is recognizing Disability Pride Month with the annual ADA event, which will be held Friday, July 24 from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market, located at 1204 Bank Street in Kalamazoo. The rain-or-shine event will feature a short program and lunch provided by 'Q It Up. It is free to attend and open to the public, although registration is encouraged.

Guests are encouraged to celebrate disability identity and self-expression by using their wardrobe, personal style, or assistive devices at the event. There will also be a sensory space for guests who need to use the space, as well as community resources for those impacted by a disability, further amplifying that a disability is not not a bad word or always visible, with one in four individuals in the United States having a disability, and a natural part of the human experience.

Disability Network Southwest Michigan also has resources available online, including their #DWord campaign for 2026: disability is not uncommon.

DNSM Community Education Program Manager Miranda Grunwell and Independent Living Specialist Anne Kooy sat down with Todd to talk about the organization, ADA event, and how the community can support people with disabilities this month and all year long.

Visit dnswm.org for more information and to register for the event.

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