Julie Brill's "Hidden in Plain Sight" to be Released on World Book Day

A powerful and moving story is set to arrive on shelves this World Book Day, April 23. Author Julie Brill's "Hidden in Plain Sight: A Family Memoir and the Untold Story of the Holocaust in Serbia" will be released, offering readers a deeply personal exploration of a lesser-known chapter of Holocaust history.

Brill's book delves into her own journey to uncover her family's past. She grapples with her father's experiences as a young Jewish boy in Belgrade, where the Nazi regime's atrocities unfolded with particular brutality. Through meticulous research and emotional journeys to Serbia, Brill pieces together the fragmented history of her family, unearthing secrets and reclaiming a part of what was lost.

"Hidden in Plain Sight" promises to be more than just a family memoir. It's also an important historical contribution, shedding light on the experiences of the Jewish community in Serbia during the Holocaust.

Watch our interview with the author and then grab your copy on April 23.

