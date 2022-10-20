Joven Coffee teams up with young farmers to create high-quality coffee products

Frankie and Tim Volkema know a thing or two about coffee. Frankie is the founder of Joven Coffee, and Tim is the owner of Schuil & Sparrows Coffee. Plus the daughter-father team are both Q Graders of coffee, with Frankie being the youngest Q Grader in the nation at 16 years old.

The coffee experts stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about their ongoing mission with Joven Coffee, and an update on their newest products.

Frankie noticed the coffee industry is facing a problem: the typical age of a coffee farmer is 55 or older, resulting in a severe talent shortage. Most young people are uninterested in coffee farming because they view it as a low-income option.

Joven, which is also the Spanish word for "young", is working to team up with coffee farmers 35 and younger to encourage them to stay in the industry. Through these farmers, Joven creates delicious coffee products, chocolate bars, and more.

Learn more about Frankie's story and find all their products at jovencoffee.com.