The search for a cure for Type 1 Diabetes continues, and you can join the fight at a fun event hosted by the JDRF, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, at the Journey for T1D Fire & Ice event on November 3.

The event will feature music, food, a silent and live auction, and much more entertainment.

The fundraiser will take place at 20 Monroe Live from 6 to 11 p.m.

Individual tickets are $175 and tables cost $1,400.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets by clicking this link.