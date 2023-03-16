Join Wimee the robot at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum for spring break fun!

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is a place where a child's imagination can run wild with hands-on, entertaining, and educational exhibits from wall to wall. There will be even more fun to get the kids moving in March as they get ready to host families for Spring Break.

Through the month of March from 5-7 p.m. the children's museum will be hosting a lineup of events to get the kids up and moving:



March 16 ➡️ Family Yoga with Full Bloom Children's Yoga and Mindfulness

March 30 ➡️ Readaloud & Dance Party with Wimee the robot



Then, on March 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. Monster Jam will be coming to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. The Rainbow Road right outside of the museum's front doors will be closed off where people can see real massive Monster Jam trucks and meet driver Lindsey Reed.

Kids can also check out the Molly of Denali: An Alaskan Adventure exhibit. Kids can fly a bush plane, drive a snowmobile, navigate a snow maze, care for sled dogs, and go ice fishing with Molly of Denali: An Alaskan Adventure!

Finally, save the date for Spring Break Bonanza at GRCM from March 31 through April 8. The museum will be extending its hours with special programming, live performances, and more. Details on programs will be announced at a later date.

To discover more of what the Grand Rapids Children's Museum has to offer, visit grcm.org.