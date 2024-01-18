Join Walk for Warmth to help families in Kent Co. keep the heat on this winter

The weather outside is freezing, a time when the heat is cranking 24/7 in the house. However, there are those struggling to pay the bills or get shut-off notices because they can't pay the heating bill.

Kent County Community Action wants to help these families stay warm, and the community can get involved by participating in Walk For Warmth.

Walk for Warmth is a short walk to raise money to keep the heat on for families in Kent County who have received a utility shut-off notice for gas, electric, and deliverable fuels like propane.

The event will take place on February 10 at 121 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Ste. 110. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30.