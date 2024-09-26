Join the Ruff Ruck Challenge on Oct. 19 to help raise money for veterans who need service dogs

Service dogs play a huge role in the lives of their owners helping them conquer physical, sensory, and psychiatric disabilities. At the upcoming Ruff Ruck Challenge, the focus is on the dogs for military veterans, and the entire community is invited to take part and help contribute to the cause.

On October 19, this unique event invites participants to walk 12 miles while carrying a weighted backpack or vest—weighing 35 to 50 pounds— and embark on a journey to support veterans. Walking with weight is not required as every step brings a veteran closer to their service dog.

For every $3,000 raised, the Ruff Ruck will be able to vet, acquire, and begin training a service puppy. This noble animal will be trained under the expert guidance of the West Michigan K9 Foundation and paired with a deserving veteran after completion of training.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. at Wonderland Distillery, and the rucking starts at noon. Registration fee is $25 in advance and $35 day-of.

Donate or register for the event here.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok