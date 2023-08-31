Join the Grand Rapids Walk for Lupus at John Ball Zoo on September 9

Lupus is a debilitating disease; the body attacks its own tissues and organs, causing widespread pain and inflammation. IT can have a profound impact on a patient's life, but there is help and hope.

The Michigan Lupus Foundation Walks with the patients throughout their medical journey, and now they need everyone to show support by walking for them at their upcoming event on September 9.

Join the Michigan Lupus Foundation at the Pond Pavilion at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids. Come walk rain or shine in support of lupus awareness, patient services, and lupus research to help find a cure!

Check-in starts at 9 a.m. and the event starts at 10 a.m. The cost to join the walk is $5, plus admission costs to the zoo.

To register and learn more, visit milupus.org.