Join the effort to plant 200+ trees during "Neighborwoods 2022" to help make the city greener

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is hosting a "Neighborwoods Tree Planing" event this weekend aiming to help Mayor Bliss' greening initiative by planting trees in much-needed areas.

Community and corporate volunteers will come together to plant 200 or more trees in 48 hours.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks provides the tools, trees, and training. Volunteers must bring drinking water, snacks, closed-toed shoes, and gloves.

Tree planting times will take place on Friday, September 30 from 1 -5 p.m. and Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m.

Groups will meet at the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center, located at 851 Madison Avenue S.E. Volunteers will meet at the gym parking lot and disperse by groups to nearby streets where trees will be planted.

To register or to learn more, visit friendsofgrparks.org or call (616) 288-7209.