Join the community for an Earth Day march on April 22

Earth Day is just around the corner, and those looking to draw attention to the dire needs concerning climate change and other environmental issues are invited to a march in downtown Grand Rapids.

The march will be focusing on the need for clean, affordable energy for all.

Earth Day Marches 50 years ago were mass mobilization events where lots of people were fed up and turned out. As a result of public will, this country got the EPA, Clean Water Act, and other landmark legislation to protect and responsibly manage our air and water, and health. Collective action, like through a March, puts pressure on leaders at all levels to take actual action.

Grand Rapids Earth Day March & Panel Discussion will take place on April 22. The march will start at Rosa Parks Circle from 12-2 p.m., followed by the panel discussion on climate solutions with experts at Books & Mortar from 4-6 p.m.

Learn more on their Facebook event page and instagram.com/grclimate.