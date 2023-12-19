Join The Bootstrap Boys for their 3rd annual Winter Solstice Party

A Winter Solstice Party is happening at Midtown in the Celebration Park Complex in downtown Grand Rapids on December 21, hosted by a local country band.

The party will be a night filled with musical performances by the hosts themselves, The Bootstrap Boys. This year's event also features a brand new singer-songwriter, Sam Hess, to open the show.

The Bootstrap Boys are a well-known and beloved country band from Grand Rapids. They specialize in a classic country sound and have been making music in West Michigan for the past 20 years, and together as The Bootstrap Boys since 2015.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.