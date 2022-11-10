Join the 4th annual EuCure For Crohn's Tournament on November 12

Helping find a cure for Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis could be as easy as sitting down for a game of euchre. The 4th annual EuCURE for Crohn's Presented by Basic Payroll returns to raise money to find a cure on November 12.

The tournament will take place at St. Mary's Visitation Community Center, located at 2459 146th Ave SW, Byron Center.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and play starts at 6:30 p.m.

Registration is $25, which includes a euchre tournament, food, beer, wine, pop, and water.

To learn more, check out their Facebook page or call 616-821-6563.