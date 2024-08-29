Join other women on a journey of empowerment and connection at the Rockstar Woman Brunch

Curious about what it means to be a Rockstar Woman? Join like-minded women on a journey of empowerment, connection, and transformation at the upcoming Rockstar Woman Brunch.

The event is designed to uplift the community and connection while highlighting wellness at every age and stage. There will be keynote speakers from female leaders in the community, giveaways, a wellness passport full of resources, and more.

Rockstar Woman Brunch will take place on September 22 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the JW Marriott - Grand Rapids.

Tickets can be purchased at Rockstar-woman.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok