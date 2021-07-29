Join Grand Rapids Children's Museum for a Day of Play on July 31

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is celebrating its 24th birthday, and it wants to observe the occasion with a Day of Play!

Four years ago, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss declared July 31st as the official Day of Play for the city of Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is celebrating this special day with a free week-long community outreach initiative that is designed to encourage children and families to get outside and play.

This year's Day of Play will feature an interactive play experience throughout the city of GR, virtual content on our social media platforms, and free prizes!

Now through July 30, look for GRCM Bubble Hunts popping up at the following parks throughout the city: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Joe Taylor Park, Garfield Park, Roosevelt Park, and Plaster Creek Family Park. There'll be special prize tags on the bubbles, just like the golden egg at Easter Egg hunts, in order to win an extra special prize!

There'll also be virtual content on social media that highlights the many different ways to get out and play.

Then on July 31 from 4-6 p.m., stop by the museum to pick up a free Play@Home kit. Kits are first come, first served for the first 500 children.

To learn more, visit grcm.org.