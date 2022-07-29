Join Garfield Park Neighborhood Association for the annual National Night Out

Come join the Garfield Park Neighborhood Association, and local law enforcement, at a park party as part of National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

The festivities at Garfield Park (on the corner of Burton & Madison SE) include safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and much more.

National Night Out will take place on August 2 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule of events, head to the Garfield Park Neighborhoods Association on Facebook.