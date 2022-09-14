Join Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 8

The goal of the Alzheimer's Association is to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by leading the way in research and diagnosis. The organization's Michigan Chapter offers so much help and support for those living with or caregivers of those with Alzheimer's, and they want to recognize those programs through events like the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Grand Rapids Walk will take place on October 8 at Calder Plaza. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony starts at 10.

To register for this event and learn more about the programs the Michigan Chapter provides, visit alz.org/gmc.