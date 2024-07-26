John Ondrasik from Five For Fighting uses musical talents to aid in numerous humanitarian efforts

The summer concert series at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park continues to bring top tier talent to the stage to entertain West Michiganders. Among that list is John Ondrasik, also known as Five For Fighting, who has numerous top-ten hits under his belt.

Ondrasik joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about his recent humanitarian efforts, and how the band is tying in those actions with his music.

Ondrasik’s passion for supporting humanitarian efforts and freedom has been a longstanding commitment for the artist as well. Recently, he’s been taking a non-political stance on key events around the world, writing songs from a humanistic perspective including "Blood On My Hands" about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, "Can One Man Save The World?" which was recorded in Kyiv in support of Ukraine, and “OK (We Are Not Ok)” in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel, while addressing the cultural aftermath both in America and around the world.

To date, Five For Fighting, has released six studio albums, including the platinum certified America Town and The Battle for Everything; and the top-10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums. Ondrasik has penned major hits, including the chart-topping “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World,” and “Easy Tonight,” which have earned tens of millions of streams and place him as a top-10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok