John Ball Zoo opens for the season March 27

After being closed for the majority of the 2020 season, John Ball Zoo is ready and set to re-open its gates to the public on March 27.

On opening day, John Ball Zoo will be home to dozens of new species as it becomes the first location in the United States to host BRICKLIVE Supersized!

Having traveled across the pond from Great Britain, BRICKLIVE Supersized! brings an astonishing larger-than-life toy brick animal adventure featuring over 30 sculptures created with nearly 2 million toy bricks.

Tickets for admission must be purchased in advance.

To learn more about upcoming exhibits and programs, visit jbzoo.org.