John Ball Zoo hosting RendeZoo, the largest annual fundraiser, on June 14

The John Ball Zoo is getting ready to host their biggest fundraiser and night of adult fun at RendeZoo on June 14.

2024: Illuminate the Night will take place at 6 p.m. The event, which is sponsored by Bissell, takes place during the captivating Grand Rapids Lantern Festival and offers local food, drinks, and entertainment.

The money raised will help the Zoo in its mission to educate children and families and protect the natural world.

Zoo staff will provide immersive experiences during the event, including keeper chats and ambassador animal visits, shedding light on the Zoo’s various conservation projects locally and around the world. The event will feature food from six local restaurants showcasing their culinary specialties with a diverse range of flavors and dishes.

Live entertainment features dueling pianos, an interactive photo booth and roaming performers throughout the Zoo.

General admission tickets for RendeZoo are $150 and can be purchased here.