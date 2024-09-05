John Ball Zoo celebrates the world's butterflies in Monarch Day on Sept. 14

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Wildlife Exploration Day series is wrapping up at John Ball Zoo this month with a special day for butterflies during Monarch Day on September 14.

Wildlife Exploration Days focus on educating guests about animals and conservation through fun activities. Partake in the mesmerizing experience of releasing monarch butterflies into the wild to begin their migration journey. Then, learn about the role pollinators play in the natural environment and what conservation efforts can help them flourish for years to come.

Special characters like Tinker Bell, Tiana, Peter Pan, and Giselle will also be joining the festivities.



Monarch Day festivities will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free with general admission to the zoo.

Learn more by visiting JBZoo.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok