Jocelyn Benson encourages readers to find their voice in new book, "The Purposeful Warrior"

It is easy to live in fear in today's world, but finding your "why" to keep moving forward allows one to increase bravery in the face of adversity. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's recent book release, The Purposeful Warrior: Standing Up For What's Right When The Stakes Are High , encourages readers to find their own path in making a difference in their world, regardless of its challenges.

In addition, Secretary Benson has several upcoming book tour stops with audience discussion:

May 18: Chicago, IL - Chicago Humanities Festival | In conversation with Sarah Spain, 1 P.M. CT

May 23: Petoskey, MI - McLean & Eakin Booksellers | In conversation with Ethan Zohn, 7 P.M. ET

June 3: Traverse City, MI – National Writers Series | In conversation with TK, 7 P.M. ET

Michelle spoke with Secretary Benson over Zoom to discuss the novel.

