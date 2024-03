JJ Grey has played countless festivals like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and more. Now, he's self-produced his 10th album, "Olustee," and will be performing some of those songs at his upcoming concert in Kalamazoo on March 27.

JJ Grey joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about his Olustee World Tour, as well as his new bourbon line.

JJ Grey will be performing at the Kalamazoo State Theatre at 7 p.m.

Tickets and more information can be found at jjgrey.com.