"Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited" opens Oct. 1 at Grand Rapids Art Museum

Jim Henson's groundbreaking work helped transform film and television through shows like Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, and beyond. Now, a new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Art Museum will immerse visitors in the works of Jim Henson and his work in puppeteering and media.

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited will provide a dynamic, immersive museum experience, through the exploration of Jim Henson’s groundbreaking work for film and television and his transformative impact on popular culture.

Imagination Unlimited features a wide range of over 170 historical objects related to Henson’s unparalleled career. On view will be iconic puppets, historic costumes, character sketches, storyboards, photographs, annotated scripts, film and television clips, and behind-the-scenes footage. Interactive gallery experiences will encourage visitors to try their hand at puppeteering on camera, and design an original puppet character on screen.

Admission to the exhibit is free to members but will cost extra in addition to the museum's general admission fee.

The exhibit will be open to the public from October 1 - January 14, 2023.

Learn more about the exhibit by visiting artmuseumgr.org.