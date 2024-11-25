Jess Ronne shares her story as a caregiver; How caregivers can manage anxiety and stress

Caregivers can only be good caregivers if they take care of themselves. For so many that role is a 24/7 commitment, which is a difficult role to fill every second of the day.

No one understands that better than the founder and executive director of The Lucas Project, Jess Ronne, who was a caregiver to her late husband and children. As the author of "Caregiving with Grit and Grace," and the associate producer for the Netflix Documentary, "Unseen: How We're Failing Parent Caregivers," she has extensive experience of how to be a caregiver.

Jess Ronne joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the couch to share her inspiring story as a caregiver for her family, and how other caregivers can manage stress and anxiety to be the best caregivers for their loved ones.

Ronne's inspiring journey began when she became a widow within six years of marriage after her husband passed away from a brain tumor in 2010. She was left to raise their four children, including one with profound disabilities needing lifelong care. Her life took a surprising turn when she was introduced to a young widower and father of three. In 2011, they blended their families with eight children (Jess and Ryan had a child together)

When caregivers do not offer self-care, they can quickly encounter exhaustion— physically and emotionally— from constant caregiving. Warning signs may include fatigue, irritability, feelings of hopelessness, and physical health issues. Caregivers should prioritize help through support groups, counseling, or taking breaks for self-care.

Ronne says to remember the importance of being present with loved ones, learning to balance time with other children, working as a team with anyone else helping, embracing challenges as personal growth, finding strength in faith and the support of loved ones, and sharing with other caregivers.

Learn more information about Jess' story, plus resources on how to be a reliable caregiver at jessplusthemess.com.

