Jeannie Cleaning brings free home cleaning to cancer patients in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This April,Jeannie Cleaning is proud to celebrate Cleaning for a Reason Month by expanding its free home cleaning services for cancer patients into the Grand Rapids area. In partnership with the national nonprofit Cleaning for a Reason, Jeannie Cleaning provides professional, compassionate home cleaning at no cost to individuals undergoing cancer treatment—because a clean home should be one less thing to worry about.

“A clean, healthy space can bring so much peace during a very difficult time,” says Jeannie Henderson, CEO and co-founder of Jeannie Cleaning. “We believe in serving our community with care, and that means supporting cancer patients when they need it most. ”Through this partnership, Jeannie Cleaning offers up to two free cleanings per cancer patient, with ongoing services available at discounted rates for up to six months. They aim to serve at least four cancer patients every month in both the Kalamazoo and newly added Grand Rapids areas. Patients simply apply through Cleaning for a Reason, where they’re matched with a local cleaning company in their area.

Jeannie Cleaning’s expansion into Grand Rapids—through a recent merger with Homemaid Cleaning Services, LLC—allows the company to reach even more individuals and families in need. The company, founded in 2015, is built on the values of Caring, Excellence, and Community, and this mission is at the heart of its work with cancer patients.

“Cleaning for a Reason is one of the most meaningful things we do,” Henderson explains. “It’s more than just cleaning—it’s about lifting a burden, bringing comfort, and letting people know they’re not alone.”Since 2006, Cleaning for a Reason and its partners have donated more than $19 million in services to over 55,000 cancer patients across the U.S. and Canada. Jeannie Cleaning is proud to be one of more than 1,500 cleaning partners committed to this cause.

To request free cleaning services for yourself or a loved one undergoing treatment, visit cleaningforareason.org/patients.

To learn more about Jeannie Cleaning’s services or to book a visit, head to JeannieCleaning.com or call 616-236-3655.